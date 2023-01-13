South of England landlord secures £50m green loan for new energy-efficient homes

As part of the deal struck with the major bank, the 33,000-home landlord has agreed what it called a “green term loan” for £50m over a 10-year term.

All the homes built under the agreement will have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of ‘B+’ or better, the group added.

Vivid manages homes across Hampshire, Berkshire, Surrey and West Sussex.

The green term loan follows the requirements of the Climate Bonds Initiative criteria and the Loan Market Association green loan scheme, Vivid said.