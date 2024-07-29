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South of Scotland Regional Economic Partnership launches new housing action plan

News29.07.24by Greg Pitcher

A cross-sector body has set out a strategy for boosting housing delivery in southern Scotland.

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Port Patrick in the South of Scotland (picture: Alamy)
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The local Regional Economic Partnership (REP) published a 10-point plan for unlocking residential development.

Its South of Scotland Housing Action Plan promised to tackle skills, planning, community and financial hurdles over the next two years.

More than 9,000 new homes could be needed over the next decade across a broad sweep of the UK north of Carlisle but south of Edinburgh, according to the plan.

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Yet the number of new homes for sale in the region more than halved in the nine years to 2020, it warned. There was also a 40 per cent drop in small and medium-sized house builders active locally.

The South of Scotland REP worked with 50 local and national organisations to draw up its blueprint for change.

Among the 10 commitments, the body pledged to run a marketing campaign targeting construction companies looking to grow in the region.

It also said it would look into new ways of raising finance needed to unlock housing development.

Scottish housing minister Paul McLennan described the plan as “a key step in our collaborative response to the housing pressures facing the region”.

He added: “Across the local authorities within the South of Scotland, we will make available over £27m from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme in 2024-25.

“We remain committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes across Scotland by 2032, of which at least 70 per cent will be for social rent and 10 per cent in rural and island communities.

“I look forward to working with stakeholders and partners on delivering the actions set out in the plan and delivering more affordable homes for people in the South of Scotland.”

Gail Macgregor, chair of the South of Scotland REP and leader of Dumfries & Galloway Council, said that publication of the plan represented an “important milestone in addressing the challenges for housing and homes” in the region.

“The plan provides a clear path to develop skills and grow the economy across the region, supporting some of the fantastic work already under way,” she added.

Alex Lamb, managing director of social landlord Wheatley Homes South, said the plan was a “vital step” towards a better future for communities.

“Wheatley Homes South is proud to contribute to the action plan, with our ambitious proposals to build over 800 modern, high-quality and affordable homes across the region,” he added.

The publication of the plans came as the Scottish Housing Regulator warned of a squeeze in the supply of social homes available to let, as both building rates and vacancies have dropped off.

The 10 actions in the REP’s plan

  1. Develop and run a targeted marketing campaign to reach those in the construction sector who want to start up, grow or innovate in the South of Scotland
  2. Support and shape work to develop proposals to significantly increase construction skills provision in the region, identifying barriers and opportunities and complementing wider regional skills planning
  3. Develop partnership projects bringing together community organisations, registered social landlords, South of Scotland Community Housing and others to co-develop schemes that create more homes
  4. Scope the feasibility and develop plans to create new student and key worker accommodation, including an emerging project in Dumfries but also looking for opportunities across the region
  5. Develop and launch a promotional prospectus to showcase demand for homes in the South of Scotland
  6. Develop a range of content to explain the need for and benefits of new homes to raise awareness and confidence among partners, decision-makers and communities
  7. Bringing a South of Scotland lens to shape regional and national planning reform, including seeking to pilot new approaches and supporting work to grow capacity
  8. Explore more innovative and effective ways to share and communicate key data as we develop local housing land pipelines
  9. Scope innovative funding and financing approaches to unlock more development at all scales, including the upfront barriers to development
  10. Review and scope funding options across the public sector to respond to our regional housing opportunities

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Asset managementDevelopmentGovernment agency/department/organisationHousing Association/RPLocal AuthorityPolicyScotland
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