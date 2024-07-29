South of Scotland Regional Economic Partnership launches new housing action plan

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A cross-sector body has set out a strategy for boosting housing delivery in southern Scotland.
The local Regional Economic Partnership (REP) published a 10-point plan for unlocking residential development.
Its South of Scotland Housing Action Plan promised to tackle skills, planning, community and financial hurdles over the next two years.
More than 9,000 new homes could be needed over the next decade across a broad sweep of the UK north of Carlisle but south of Edinburgh, according to the plan.
Yet the number of new homes for sale in the region more than halved in the nine years to 2020, it warned. There was also a 40 per cent drop in small and medium-sized house builders active locally.
The South of Scotland REP worked with 50 local and national organisations to draw up its blueprint for change.
Among the 10 commitments, the body pledged to run a marketing campaign targeting construction companies looking to grow in the region.
It also said it would look into new ways of raising finance needed to unlock housing development.
Scottish housing minister Paul McLennan described the plan as “a key step in our collaborative response to the housing pressures facing the region”.
He added: “Across the local authorities within the South of Scotland, we will make available over £27m from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme in 2024-25.
“We remain committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes across Scotland by 2032, of which at least 70 per cent will be for social rent and 10 per cent in rural and island communities.
“I look forward to working with stakeholders and partners on delivering the actions set out in the plan and delivering more affordable homes for people in the South of Scotland.”
Gail Macgregor, chair of the South of Scotland REP and leader of Dumfries & Galloway Council, said that publication of the plan represented an “important milestone in addressing the challenges for housing and homes” in the region.
“The plan provides a clear path to develop skills and grow the economy across the region, supporting some of the fantastic work already under way,” she added.
Alex Lamb, managing director of social landlord Wheatley Homes South, said the plan was a “vital step” towards a better future for communities.
“Wheatley Homes South is proud to contribute to the action plan, with our ambitious proposals to build over 800 modern, high-quality and affordable homes across the region,” he added.
The publication of the plans came as the Scottish Housing Regulator warned of a squeeze in the supply of social homes available to let, as both building rates and vacancies have dropped off.
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