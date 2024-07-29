South of Scotland Regional Economic Partnership launches new housing action plan

More than 9,000 new homes could be needed over the next decade across a broad sweep of the UK north of Carlisle but south of Edinburgh, according to the plan.

Its South of Scotland Housing Action Plan promised to tackle skills, planning, community and financial hurdles over the next two years.

Yet the number of new homes for sale in the region more than halved in the nine years to 2020, it warned. There was also a 40 per cent drop in small and medium-sized house builders active locally.

The South of Scotland REP worked with 50 local and national organisations to draw up its blueprint for change.

Among the 10 commitments, the body pledged to run a marketing campaign targeting construction companies looking to grow in the region.

It also said it would look into new ways of raising finance needed to unlock housing development.

Scottish housing minister Paul McLennan described the plan as “a key step in our collaborative response to the housing pressures facing the region”.

He added: “Across the local authorities within the South of Scotland, we will make available over £27m from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme in 2024-25.

“We remain committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes across Scotland by 2032, of which at least 70 per cent will be for social rent and 10 per cent in rural and island communities.

“I look forward to working with stakeholders and partners on delivering the actions set out in the plan and delivering more affordable homes for people in the South of Scotland.”