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South West association recruits new homes and communities boss from UCL

News15.02.24by Stephen Delahunty

The largest register provider in Plymouth has appointed a new executive director of homes and communities from a London university.

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Tracy Smith, incoming executive director of homes and communities at Plymouth Community Homes
Tracy Smith will join the landlord in March (picture: Plymouth Community Homes)
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LinkedIn IHSouth West association recruits new homes and communities boss from UCL #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHThe largest register provider in Plymouth has appointed a new executive director of homes and communities from a London university #UKhousing

Tracy Smith will join Plymouth Community Homes (PCH) in March to help deliver the 16,000-home landlord’s strategic business objectives.

She will be responsible for overseeing teams in housing and tenancy management, community services, resident engagement, repairs, compliance, asset management and delivery, commercial premises and leasehold properties.

Ms Smith brings more than 20 years’ experience of working in senior leadership and management roles with a customer and asset focus to PCH.

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Most recently, Ms Smith was director of campus experience and commercial services at University College London, overseeing services across the university’s estate including security, commercial services and estate management.

She has also held voluntary roles as a board member for several organisations, including housing associations, since 2020.

Ms Smith said: “I’ve spent my career creating and delivering customer-focused services which actively support local communities, so I understand the importance of providing safe, affordable, high-quality homes for people who need them – and of enabling the services PCH provides to accurately reflect the needs of the local community. 

“Organisations like PCH face challenges from increasing regulation to ensure housing associations are providing safe properties for residents, alongside growing oversight from the regulator to make sure social housing providers are delivering services which are truly customer-focused.

“My experience of managing housing for leading universities, which is a highly regulated and customer-focused sector, will enable me to continue to develop the excellent customer-focused services for PCH’s residents, and to enhance and improve the properties and the services the organisation provides.”

Jonathan Cowie joined PCH as chief executive in 2023, and is working to deliver the association’s five-year strategic business plan, which sets out new, key objectives to improve services for local people.

Mr Cowie said: “Tracy has significant transferable skills from her two decades of working in senior leadership roles, primarily for leading UK universities in managing their estate portfolios, and I am confident she will add great value to the organisation for the benefit of our residents and local people.”

At the start of this month, S&P updated its outlook for PCH to ‘positive’ after predicting an improvement in the association’s financial performance.

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Housing Association/RPPeopleSouth West
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