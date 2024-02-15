South West association recruits new homes and communities boss from UCL

The largest register provider in Plymouth has appointed a new executive director of homes and communities from a London university #UKhousing

Ms Smith brings more than 20 years’ experience of working in senior leadership and management roles with a customer and asset focus to PCH.

She will be responsible for overseeing teams in housing and tenancy management, community services, resident engagement, repairs, compliance, asset management and delivery, commercial premises and leasehold properties.

Tracy Smith will join Plymouth Community Homes (PCH) in March to help deliver the 16,000-home landlord’s strategic business objectives.

Most recently, Ms Smith was director of campus experience and commercial services at University College London, overseeing services across the university’s estate including security, commercial services and estate management.

She has also held voluntary roles as a board member for several organisations, including housing associations, since 2020.

Ms Smith said: “I’ve spent my career creating and delivering customer-focused services which actively support local communities, so I understand the importance of providing safe, affordable, high-quality homes for people who need them – and of enabling the services PCH provides to accurately reflect the needs of the local community.

“Organisations like PCH face challenges from increasing regulation to ensure housing associations are providing safe properties for residents, alongside growing oversight from the regulator to make sure social housing providers are delivering services which are truly customer-focused.