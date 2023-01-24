South West council adopts policy requiring new housing to be net zero

Bath & North East Somerset Council’s new planning policy, adopted as part of an update to its local plan, includes rules that all housing developments must be 100% self-sufficient.

Developers will have to show that proposed new buildings are net zero, meaning the schemes will not contribute any additional carbon to the environment.

The council said that in “exceptional circumstances only”, some residential developments with more than 10 homes will have an option to offset any residual on-site renewable energy generation to match total energy use.