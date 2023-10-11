South West council reveals plan to close ALMO

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A council in the South West of England is set to close its ALMO and bring its homes back under local authority control.
Cheltenham Borough Council wants to wind down Cheltenham Borough Homes after a 20-year partnership due to “increasing financial pressures” and a “changing regulatory framework”.
Councillors will be asked to support a decision to close the ALMO at a cabinet meeting on 17 October.
The local authority assured current residents of Cheltenham Borough Homes that they will not be adversely affected by the changes.
Tenants, leaseholders and other customers would be given the chance to state their priorities in shaping future housing services, the council added.
Part of the council’s reasoning is also due to the new Social Housing (Regulation) Act, which subjects housing providers to “increased scrutiny and regulation”.
During the transition period, customers can continue to report issues including repairs, neighbourhood concerns and complaints directly to Cheltenham Borough Homes.
Over time, the council believes customers will benefit from a “more streamlined customer journey”.
It will also have the potential to combine teams to work more efficiently so that knowledge is shared, duplication is avoided and services are more resilient.
Rowena Hay, leader at Cheltenham Borough Council, said: “With new regulations and challenging financial times, we have to change and evolve as organisations. By bringing services together into the council, we have the opportunity to work directly with tenants and leaseholders to further develop best practise, shape future housing needs and grow communities so they continue to thrive.
“It’s so important to us that customers continue to influence housing priorities now and into the future. We will consult with them on what the future of our housing services will look like beyond the transitionary period. Ultimately, we are answerable to our customers, so their voice is critical in how we shape the future delivery of our housing services.”
She added: “The cost of living crisis has also placed significant financial pressures on the provision of services. This crisis has come at a time when we have set out ambitious plans to deliver more affordable homes and to be carbon net zero by 2030.
“In order to help meet these aims, and to ensure that we continue to provide even more quality homes and invest in our communities long into the future, we have to change the way we do things.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly asset management and sustainability round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories