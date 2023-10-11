South West council reveals plan to close ALMO

Cheltenham Borough Council wants to wind down Cheltenham Borough Homes after a 20-year partnership due to “increasing financial pressures” and a “changing regulatory framework”.

Councillors will be asked to support a decision to close the ALMO at a cabinet meeting on 17 October.

The local authority assured current residents of Cheltenham Borough Homes that they will not be adversely affected by the changes.

Tenants, leaseholders and other customers would be given the chance to state their priorities in shaping future housing services, the council added.