South West housing association to bring repairs service in-house

It also includes the TwoCan Estate Agent brand, which specialises in the sale of market and shared ownership homes.

Established in 2014, Centigen provides repairs, grounds maintenance and cleaning services to Two Rivers Housing.

Two Rivers Housing will close facilities management company Centigen FM by the end of next month and transfer staff back to the association.

The 4,600-home landlord, which serves households in the Forest of Dean and Gloucestershire, explained that the decision to close Centigen followed discussions between its chief executive Hayley Selway, tenants and Centigen staff.

Following feedback on the estate’s repair service, the executive team made a recommendation to the board to bring the services back in-house.

Ms Selway, who took over the helm of the organisation at the end of 2023, said: “Providing great services to our tenants is our top priority and this includes making improvements to our repairs and maintenance services.

“Over the last year, tenants have told us that we don’t always get things right. We have listened and are making the changes that we believe will help us improve the service we provide.”