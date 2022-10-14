South West housing associations warn rent cap proposals could cut development pipeline by 30%

The regional group, Homes for the South West (H4SW), was responding to a government consultation on setting rent ceilings in the context of soaring inflation and the cost of living crisis, which closed this week.

Social housing rent rises have been capped at the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1%, set each September.

But now, this could equate to an 11% rise for social and affordable rent levels, with the government consulting on three lower options – 3%, 5% or 7%.

H4SW’s 11 members manage around 250,000 homes. The group’s prediction of a 31% reduction in its five-year development pipeline – meaning a loss of just under 7,000 affordable homes, from a total 22,000 – is based on the most severe cap of 3%.