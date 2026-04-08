South West landlord agrees £140m of new funding

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Two Rivers Housing has secured £140m of new funding with two major banks to help boost investment in both existing homes and new supply.
The 4,600-home landlord, based in the Forest of Dean, has completed a deal worth £90m with Santander and secured a further £50m revolving credit facility with Barclays as part of a refinancing process.
This funding will enable Two Rivers to “deliver its ambitious growth plans while ensuring existing tenants have warm, safe, affordable homes”, the housing association said.
Two Rivers has pledged to build 1,000 new affordable homes between 2018 and 2028.
As of 31 March 2024, the housing association had built 687 homes, and it said it “remains on target to deliver its pledge”.
The new financing was agreed in partnership with funding advisors Centrus, valuers JLL and legal advisors Trowers & Hamlins.
Carol Dover, deputy chief executive at Two Rivers, said: “Two Rivers Housing is committed to supporting the government’s 1.5 million new homes target.
“The new investment will allow us to continue to punch above our weight in building across both the Gloucestershire and Herefordshire regions.”
Darragh O’Keeffe, relationship director at Santander, said: “We are pleased to have supported Two Rivers with this funding, reflecting our strong partnership and shared commitment to delivering safe, affordable and sustainable homes.”
Neil Hetherington, relationship director at Barclays, said: “We are delighted to continue our funding partnership with Two Rivers Housing, with whom we’ve been a proud banking partner for more than two decades.
“The new facility supports their continued investment in their existing homes and [in developing] much-needed new social housing homes for the future.”
Tom Archer, director at Centrus Financial, said: “This transaction strengthens Two Rivers Housing’s funding platform through competitive terms, improved flexibility and disciplined execution in a volatile market environment.”
Earlier this year, Two Rivers announced that its chief executive will step down in June after around three years in the role.
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