South West landlord agrees £140m of new funding

The 4,600-home landlord, based in the Forest of Dean, has completed a deal worth £90m with Santander and secured a further £50m revolving credit facility with Barclays as part of a refinancing process.

This funding will enable Two Rivers to “deliver its ambitious growth plans while ensuring existing tenants have warm, safe, affordable homes”, the housing association said.

Two Rivers has pledged to build 1,000 new affordable homes between 2018 and 2028.