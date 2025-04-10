The Gloucestershire-based landlord, which provides and manages 4,600 homes across Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and the Forest of Dean, first announced the plans in February .

Two Rivers Housing has closed its facilities management company Centigen FM and transferred staff back to the association.

Hayley Selway, who has been chief executive of Two Rivers Housing since December 2023, has been hearing from tenants about their experiences with repairs and other estate-based services to understand what is working well and what needs to change.

Following this, the executive team recommended to the board that Centigen FM close down and services be brought back in-house.

The landlord hopes the move will help strengthen collaboration between its teams and make it easier to change services that tenants want to see improved. It follows Inside Housing’s latest annual repairs tracker revealing how providers in England are spending record amounts on repairs and maintenance.