South West landlord has outlook revised from stable to positive

Standard & Poor’s has updated its outlook for Plymouth Community Homes to “positive” after predicting an improvement in the association’s financial performance #UKhousing

S&P said the 16,000-home landlord had maintained “very strong” credit metrics despite undertaking “significant” investments during a challenging economic period.

S&P had previously handed Devon-based PCH a stable outlook rating, but revised this upwards as the association’s credit metrics could “remain significantly stronger than [its] peers”.

S&P added: “We project PCH’s rent increases will outpace inflation and cost management will contain pressure from continued investments in existing stock.

“We anticipate PCH will prudently manage any likely debt increases to mitigate pressure on debt metrics.”

Jonathan Cowie, chief executive of PCH, hailed this a “truly excellent result”.

“This bucks the trend in the sector and shows that our balanced approach to investing in our existing homes and services alongside developing more new homes for social housing is the right approach.

“I congratulate our finance teams for their careful stewardship and guidance, and thank our staff, board and directors for all of their hard work and commitment,” he said.