South West landlord increases development pipeline as affordable handovers drop 25%

LiveWest, which operates 39,000 homes across South West England, handed over 295 affordable homes, down from 398 during the comparable period in 2022.

Its latest trading update also showed an increase in its development pipeline, up to 2,294 affordable homes from 2,006 in March 2023.

An unaudited group turnover of £150m for the reporting period was similar to 2022, with higher rental and social income of £12m being offset by lower sales receipts from current assets of £13m.

LiveWest said: “While we are experiencing a more challenging sales market, we remain confident that we will meet our profit targets.