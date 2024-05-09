South West landlord receives £20m loan for 450-home development

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A housing association based in the South West has secured £20m in financing from NatWest.
Westward Housing, which has more than 7,700 homes in the region, will use the funding to develop 450 new homes across Devon and Cornwall.
The funding is part of NatWest’s £5bn investment in the social housing sector and will support new builds as well as the retrofitting of existing properties, Westward said.
Westward explained how the South West of England is experiencing “an extreme shortage of affordable housing”, with “a 400% increase in average property prices in the last 25 years, largely due to the rising volume of second homes”.
The landlord is a member of the Affordable Homes South West Partnership. Through this, it provides customers with the opportunity to purchase homes on a shared ownership basis.
Paul Bryan, deputy chief executive officer at Westward, said: “The housing markets in both Devon and Cornwall are facing their own unique set of challenges.
“NatWest’s support will allow us to develop new homes and bolster our existing portfolio while also making improvements that will benefit the lives of the customers and families we’re already working with.”
For its part, NatWest completed nearly £3bn of new funding to help more people have access to housing in 2023. It currently supports around 200 housing associations across the UK.
Dharmesh Patel, associate director at NatWest Commercial Mid Market, said: “The next five years are set to be an exciting chapter for Paul and the team, and we’re delighted to support them as they continue working towards their ambitious growth plans while improving housing standards throughout the South West.”
The South West is not the only region feeling the impact of second home owners.
In February, housing secretary Michael Gove announced plans for a mandatory national register of short-term lets to prevent residents “being pushed out of their communities”.
Mr Gove said this would give councils more power to curb lettings in tourist hotspots, where high numbers of holiday rentals are “preventing [local people] from finding housing they can afford”.
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