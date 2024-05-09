South West landlord receives £20m loan for 450-home development

Westward Housing, which has more than 7,700 homes in the region, will use the funding to develop 450 new homes across Devon and Cornwall.

The funding is part of NatWest’s £5bn investment in the social housing sector and will support new builds as well as the retrofitting of existing properties, Westward said.

Westward explained how the South West of England is experiencing “an extreme shortage of affordable housing”, with “a 400% increase in average property prices in the last 25 years, largely due to the rising volume of second homes”.