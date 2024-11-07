South West landlord recruits new head of growth

Magna housing association has taken on a new head of growth #UKhousing

He then moved to a national property consultancy, where he qualified as a chartered surveyor.

Magna Housing has appointed Neo Rakodi in the newly created role. Mr Rakodi is described as someone with a “passion for housing development” that is rooted in his early career working for local authorities.

The landlord hopes he will bring his extensive investment experience in the public and private sectors to seek out innovative and collaborative funding opportunities, with the aim of helping Magna build more affordable homes across its communities.

Mr Rakodi said: “I’ve been working with residential developers, concentrating on development management, delivering planning consents and negotiating complex land and build opportunities.

“Magna has timed its land and construction plans well and is ready to continue to play its part locally in this significant work. It’s great to see that Magna is open for business, well-funded and actively seeking new opportunities to deliver sustainable homes – including using unique precision-engineered homes, manufactured in our region for our region.”

He joins a restructured team led by Paul Read, the director of sustainability and investment.