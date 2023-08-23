South West landlord strikes new £130m funding deal

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A housing association in the South West of England has agreed a new £130m finance deal with NatWest, including the refinancing of £100m of loans and £30m of new funding.
Gloucester City Homes (GCH) plans to spend £60m to build 400 new homes, including 150 through the regeneration of existing estates, as a result of the new deal.
The group, founded in 2015 via a stock transfer from Gloucester City Council, currently operates around 5,000 homes.
GCH also plans to invest £19m on energy-efficiency improvements, ensuring all its homes meet a government target to be at least Energy Performance Certificate Band C by 2030.
The refinancing will see £100m in existing GCH loans extended to a maturity of 10 years.
The new £30m funding is a five-year revolving credit facility (RCF).
Interest rates on the new loan and RCF were not disclosed.
Anne Southern, executive director of business resources at GCH, said: “The new arrangement will enable us to continue to invest in communities across Gloucester, improve the energy efficiency of many of our homes, deliver regeneration in our communities and build much-needed new homes.”
She added that the deal “allows us to… create certainty on cost for a significant amount of our funding”.
The deal was arranged by Savills Financial Consultants.
Alexander Morgan, a director at Savills, said the “complex refinancing process” had “spanned many months and encountered several economic and sector-specific challenges along the way”.
He added: “GCH is ambitious to do all it can for its customers and this funding deal gives the team the flexibility to continue investing in making homes more affordable, as well as regenerating existing areas.”
Dean Holleyman, director of housing finance at NatWest, said: “We have supported Gloucester City Homes since its inception and, during that time, we have seen the great work it does in the communities that it serves. We are proud to help GCH continue this great work with further investment in its new and existing homes in Gloucester.”
Anthony Collins Solicitors also worked on the deal for GCH.
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