South West landlord strikes new £130m funding deal

Gloucester City Homes (GCH) plans to spend £60m to build 400 new homes, including 150 through the regeneration of existing estates, as a result of the new deal.

The group, founded in 2015 via a stock transfer from Gloucester City Council, currently operates around 5,000 homes.

GCH also plans to invest £19m on energy-efficiency improvements, ensuring all its homes meet a government target to be at least Energy Performance Certificate Band C by 2030.