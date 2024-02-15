South West landlords call for 50% of public land to be set aside for affordable homes

Homes for the South West, a group of 12 housing associations, has made a number of asks of the government it believes will help kick-start growth across the region.

This is because of the chronic shortage of housing and lack of connectivity is holding the region back.

The group, whose members together own more than 250,000 homes and house half a million people, explained that the investment the region needs could be kick-started if the government were to provide a clear five to 10-year pipeline of capital spending projects in the South West.

This would give certainty to companies and contractors across the built environment, allowing them to invest in technology and the training of a new generation of skilled workers to build the homes the region needs.