South Yorkshire ALMO appoints new chief executive

Chris Margrave will assume the top job at Doncaster’s St Leger Homes in May. He will take over the role from outgoing chief executive Dave Richmond, who is retiring.

St Leger Homes was established as an ALMO in 2005 by Doncaster City Council to manage the council’s 20,000-strong housing stock.

Mr Margrave has been director of property services at St Leger since January 2021.