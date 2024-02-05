South Yorkshire ALMO appoints new chief executive

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A South Yorkshire council’s ALMO has appointed a new chief executive.
Chris Margrave will assume the top job at Doncaster’s St Leger Homes in May. He will take over the role from outgoing chief executive Dave Richmond, who is retiring.
St Leger Homes was established as an ALMO in 2005 by Doncaster City Council to manage the council’s 20,000-strong housing stock.
Mr Margrave has been director of property services at St Leger since January 2021.
He has more than 30 years’ experience in property services, St Leger said. His previous positions include director of investment and director of assets at Wakefield.
Some councils, such as Newcastle and Cheltenham, are in the process of closing their ALMOs to take back responsibility for housing services in the wake of regulatory and financial pressures.
However, an internal review by Doncaster Council in August 2023 found that the local authority’s agreement with St Leger was “working well” and the partnership would be extended for five years to 2029, with an optional break point after three years.
Mr Margrave said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to become chief executive of this fantastic organisation.
“I am really looking forward to building on the great work done by Dave and our colleagues to deliver the best services we can for our tenants.”
Dave Wilkinson, chair of the St Leger board, said: “Chris has a wealth of experience and has demonstrated in recent years his absolute determination to deliver excellent services for our customers on behalf of the City of Doncaster Council.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly asset management and sustainability round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories