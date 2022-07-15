South Yorkshire-based housing associations launch new partnership

The 11 main housing associations working across South Yorkshire have come together to form a partnership #UKhousing

The members of the partnership are: Acis Group, Arches Housing, Great Places Housing Group, Johnnie Johnson Housing, Ongo, Places for People, Rynkeld Homes, Sanctuary, South Yorkshire Housing Association, The Guinness Partnership, Together Housing and Yorkshire Housing.

Named the South Yorkshire Housing Partnership, the group will be focused on five key priorities: the supply of affordable homes, the road map to net zero carbon, housing and health, economic growth and employment, and preventing homelessness.

The housing associations are also working with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and the four local authorities in the region to support the delivery of their housing priorities.

It follows the publishing on the South Yorkshire Housing Prospectus late last year, which outlined aims for the region.

Matthew Harrison, chief executive of Great Places Housing Group, will chair the partnership, while Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing, will act as vice-chair.

Mr Harrison said devolution provides a “great opportunity” to work alongside the combined authority and the four councils in the areas.