South Yorkshire-based housing associations launch new partnership

The 11 main housing associations working across South Yorkshire have come together to form a partnership.
Named the South Yorkshire Housing Partnership, the group will be focused on five key priorities: the supply of affordable homes, the road map to net zero carbon, housing and health, economic growth and employment, and preventing homelessness.
The members of the partnership are: Acis Group, Arches Housing, Great Places Housing Group, Johnnie Johnson Housing, Ongo, Places for People, Rynkeld Homes, Sanctuary, South Yorkshire Housing Association, The Guinness Partnership, Together Housing and Yorkshire Housing.
The housing associations are also working with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and the four local authorities in the region to support the delivery of their housing priorities.
It follows the publishing on the South Yorkshire Housing Prospectus late last year, which outlined aims for the region.
Matthew Harrison, chief executive of Great Places Housing Group, will chair the partnership, while Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing, will act as vice-chair.
Mr Harrison said devolution provides a “great opportunity” to work alongside the combined authority and the four councils in the areas.
“We want to collaborate and look at how we can tackle the housing issues faced by the region such as the supply of new homes and the need to decarbonise existing housing stock to help tackle the climate emergency,” he said.
“By working together, we can achieve a greater impact and bring our housing expertise together to benefit local people and communities in South Yorkshire.”
Mr Atkin said: “The partnership enables housing associations in South Yorkshire to have a shared voice on the need for new homes to meet the needs of local communities.”
Housing associations currently provide 30,781 homes across South Yorkshire and have built 1,339 new homes in the past five years, while also contributing £87.9m to the regional economy.
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