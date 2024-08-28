Southern gets governance upgrade as more landlords handed first consumer ratings #UKhousing

But today the regulator said that Southern had “provided evidence to demonstrate that it has strengthened its governance since January 2023”.

At the time, the RSH found that SHG did not have effective systems to monitor delivery of its plans and that it needed to improve its stress-testing.

Southern Housing Group (SHG), the precursor to Southern Housing before Optivo merged with SHG, had previously been downgraded to G2/V2 in 2020.

In a regulatory notice today, 78,000-home Southern was moved to G1 after the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said it had improved “risk management” and addressed governance “weaknesses”.

The RSH also awarded Southern Housing its first consumer rating of C2 today, following an inspection.

The landlord had shown evidence of “appropriate systems in place to ensure the health and safety of its tenants”, according to the regulator.

However, there was evidence of “weaknesses in the provision of an effective, efficient and timely repairs service”.

Southern has also completed fire risk assessments for all its high-rise blocks that required one, which has led to a “significant number of fire remedial actions, a proportion of which are overdue, including high-risk actions”, the regulator said.

The RSH also today withdrew a regulatory notice from 2021, which found that SHG had breached the Rent Standard. The landlord has since refunded rent that was overcharged and made improvements, the RSH said.

On financial viability, Southern retained its V2. However, the RSH said that its “significant fire remediation programme where some costs are unknown” is “putting pressure on its financial performance”. The regulator also flagged that while Southern is cutting its development programme, there is still “a significant programme to complete, which exposes it to housing market risks”.

Earlier this month, Southern reported a 93% drop in annual surplus to £3m.

Paul Hackett, chief executive of Southern Housing, said: “We established Southern Housing with the aim of creating a more resilient organisation and that is clearly happening.

“We’re on track to be fully integrated by summer 2025. This will enable us to realise the full benefits of the merger and I’m confident we’ll deliver services to a consistently higher standard.”