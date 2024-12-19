Southern Housing appoints new operations director

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Southern Housing has appointed one of its current executives to be its new operations director.
Troy Francis will take over as the group’s executive director of operations when Jane Porter retires next spring.
Southern announced last month that Ms Porter planned to retire after around 16 years at the organisation.
Mr Francis, who is currently the landlord’s corporate director of operations, will join the 80,000-home group’s executive team in his new role.
He is currently responsible for frontline housing management, the contact centre and social impact activities.
Southern said he has played a “pivotal role in driving integration of services in housing management” and will “spearhead the transformation of housing operations” in his new position.
Mr Francis joined Optivo in 2020 as its director of operations before taking his current role when the landlord merged with Southern Housing Group in late 2022.
He has around 20 years of experience in the housing sector and, prior to Optivo, worked for Brent Council, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Paul Hackett, chief executive of Southern Housing, said: “I’m delighted that Troy will join Southern Housing’s executive team as we conclude post-merger integration and drive hard for improvements across all resident-facing services.
“The panel was impressed by Troy’s commitment to engaging with residents and colleagues to deliver services we can be truly proud of.”
Mr Francis said: “I’m energised and excited by the opportunity to lead Southern Housing’s operational teams to transform the way we work, rolling out a place-based service model that will strengthen local accountability and drive up resident satisfaction.”
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