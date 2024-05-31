Southern Housing confirms redundancies due to pause in new development commitments

Inside Housing understands that as many as 10 roles have been lost within the new business part of the development team as the 77,000-home landlord has reduced new development commitments as its annual surplus fell 93%.

The landlord told Inside Housing: “[We] made the difficult decision to reduce new development commitments to prioritise investment in our existing homes. Along with many of our peers the financial pressures faced by the sector have led to this decision.

“Regrettably, this has meant a reduction in the size of our development team, with some roles becoming redundant. We’re continuing with the pipeline of owned and on-site new development as well as regeneration projects.

“We’ll also be working in partnership to deliver affordable housing with local authorities. The scale and expertise of the teams delivering these projects leaves us well placed to commit to new development schemes when the time is right.”