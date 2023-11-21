Southern Housing evacuates tower block due to concerns over concrete

In a stock market update today, the 78,000-home landlord said it had taken the decision on Friday to decant around 100 residents from the Centrium 1 block at Station Approach in Woking.

The association said it is investigating the materials used in the construction of the property, with a focus on the composition of the concrete.

Southern did confirm that it was not reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) concrete, which is known to decay over time, and has recently been linked to ceiling collapses in schools.

The landlord told the London Stock Exchange: “Due to concerns around the composition of the concrete a decision has been taken to decant all residents from the property.

“The issuer [Southern] is working alongside all parties to manage the process effectively ahead of full results of further investigations being known. The property is not securing any obligations of the issuer under its financing agreements.”