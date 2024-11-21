Southern Housing names new finance boss

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Southern Housing has appointed Tom Paul as its new chief financial officer.
Mr Paul was previously executive director of strategy and change and will succeed Sarah Smith, who is retiring in May.
Southern said Mr Paul is well known to colleagues and stakeholders including its banks, credit rating agencies and bond investors.
He joined AmicusHorizon, one of the landlord’s predecessor organisations, as treasury director in 2012.
He was promoted to Southern’s executive team in December 2022 with responsibility for treasury, integration and technology.
Mr Paul said: “Southern Housing is a super organisation which does vital work to provide homes for people who need them. I’m honoured to be asked to take on this role and look forward to building on Sarah’s legacy of strong financial control and excellent stakeholder relations, and to delivering on our financial strategy.”
On her departure, Ms Smith said: “There’s no one I’d rather hand over to than Tom. We’ve worked closely together for more than a decade and I know Southern Housing will be in safe hands with Tom as CFO [chief financial officer].
“He led our treasury strategy and financial planning, is extremely able, and is respected by colleagues and stakeholders alike.”
Paul Hackett, chief executive of Southern Housing, said: “I’m delighted that Tom will follow Sarah as Southern’s next CFO. I would like to thank Sarah for 16 years of steering our finances with skill and integrity. I couldn’t think of a better successor than Tom.
“His appointment allows for a smooth transition, with Sarah reducing her hours from May 2025 until our financial statements are signed off later in the year. Tom will become CFO designate in May and CFO on Sarah’s retirement.”
In other moves around the sector this week, former MP Dame Karen Buck is set to chair the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation.
At the same time, Notting Hill Genesis made three appointments to newly created roles it believes are vital to driving its transformation strategy.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories