Southern Housing names new finance boss

He joined AmicusHorizon, one of the landlord’s predecessor organisations, as treasury director in 2012.

Southern said Mr Paul is well known to colleagues and stakeholders including its banks, credit rating agencies and bond investors.

Mr Paul was previously executive director of strategy and change and will succeed Sarah Smith, who is retiring in May.

He was promoted to Southern’s executive team in December 2022 with responsibility for treasury, integration and technology.

Mr Paul said: “Southern Housing is a super organisation which does vital work to provide homes for people who need them. I’m honoured to be asked to take on this role and look forward to building on Sarah’s legacy of strong financial control and excellent stakeholder relations, and to delivering on our financial strategy.”

On her departure, Ms Smith said: “There’s no one I’d rather hand over to than Tom. We’ve worked closely together for more than a decade and I know Southern Housing will be in safe hands with Tom as CFO [chief financial officer].

“He led our treasury strategy and financial planning, is extremely able, and is respected by colleagues and stakeholders alike.”