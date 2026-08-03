Southern Housing records £7.7m loss as it targets £10m in further efficiencies

Notes to the accounts said the money had been set aside after the landlord publicly committed to the government’s joint plan to accelerate social housing remediation in August last year.

The commitment included a statement confirming that costs will not be passed on to leaseholders, which means that under financial reporting standards, the landlord is seen as having a constructive obligation to complete the works.

This meant Southern had to get a reliable measurement of the costs of remediation for these buildings and it now has “sufficiently developed information” on these, the report said.

No similar provision has been made for social and affordable homes as the landlord owns these and would keep any financial benefits of improving the homes.

Southern estimated it will spend more than half a billion pounds on building safety remediation and enhancements across homes of all tenures over the next 30 years.

The association has completed full remediation on 33 blocks, done work on 32 buildings that needed partial measures and work is in progress at another 18 buildings. It expects the number of blocks being actively remediated to rise over this year and said others in its programme are at earlier technical stages.

Under its new strategy revealed in the spring, Southern aims to improve its repairs service within the next 12 months, achieve the highest C1 grade under the English regulator’s consumer standards and restore financial health by 2029 so its income covers its investment.

The landlord is currently completing only two-thirds of routine repairs and just over a third of communal repairs within its service level agreement timescales, the report revealed.

The landlord said that improving repairs times is a priority and will be tackled through “continued transformation, better scheduling and diagnosis and action to address capacity constraints”.

In a foreword to the accounts, Paul Hackett, chief executive of Southern, said the new strategy sets out a “realistic and focused” financial trajectory.

He said: “Value for money remains a central consideration in all financial decisions. As a charitable housing association, we have a duty to ensure that the resources entrusted to us are used effectively, transparently and in the best interests of residents.

“This means making hard decisions where necessary, simplifying the business and ensuring that investment delivers clear and measurable benefits.”

It comes after Southern shared a trading update in May.