Southern Housing recruits next chair from the Planning Inspectorate

Southern Housing has announced that the current chair of the Planning Inspectorate will also take on the same role at the large landlord.
Trudi Elliott will take on the position when Sir Peter Dixon retires later this year. The pair will work together to help ensure a seamless transition.
Sir Peter said: “We have been working hard since the merger [with Optivo] to lay the foundations for future success. I’m proud of what has been achieved so far and am delighted to welcome Trudi Elliott as my successor.
“Trudi brings an impressive track record and I’m confident she will take Southern Housing from strength to strength.
“I look forward to working with Trudi to facilitate a seamless handover.”
Ms Elliot brings a wealth of experience in housing, planning, academia and local and central government.
Alongside her current role at the Planning Inspectorate, she is also the former chief executive of the Royal Town Planning Institute, and a previous vice-chair of housing association Sanctuary.
In response to her appointment, Ms Elliot said: “I’m delighted to have been selected as Southern Housing’s next chair.
“I was attracted by Southern Housing’s commitment to ensuring residents are front and centre whilst driving efficiencies to build more affordable homes for those in housing need. I was impressed by the colleagues I met during the selection process and look forward to joining a great team.”
Paul Hackett, chief executive of Southern Housing, said: “I’m delighted that Trudi joins us at such an exciting time for Southern Housing.
“We have ambitious plans to transform services – and an efficiency programme that will position Southern Housing to thrive and grow in the future. Trudi joins a great organisation with great people and an unrivalled reputation for resident governance and engagement. Trudi brings extensive industry experience to help us deliver our ambitions.”
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