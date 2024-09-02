In an updated credit opinion, Moody’s pointed to the 80,000-home landlord’s size as a strength, along with its “very strong liquidity”. However, it also warned of financial challenges.

Like many of its peers, the London-based provider, which formed through the merger of Southern Housing Group and Optivo in late 2022, has been reducing its homebuilding plans. Extra spending on existing stock, the difficult London housing market and high inflation have all been factors.

In its new report, Moody’s also kept its outlook on Southern at ‘stable’, partly as the association’s “medium-term” risk had been mitigated by cutting its development programme, the agency said.

Southern still has plans to deliver 3,700 homes over the next three years, but it is not committing to new starts.