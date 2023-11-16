Southern Housing warns of more write-downs as sales slow

In its latest half-year update, the 78,000-home landlord revealed that its sales volumes had “slowed considerably”, while contractors going bust and a shortage of materials and labour were leading to ongoing delays on sites.

In its last full year, Southern booked impairments totalling £26.7m across seven sites due to falling sales values.

The association’s update this week said: “We expect to recognise further impairments during the second half of the financial year.”

Southern is not the only G15 landlord to have suffered impairments amid the tough conditions, as Notting Hill Genesis revealed in September it had booked write-downs on eight sites.

Southern Housing, which was formed from a merger between Southern Housing Group and Optivo in December last year, reported revenue of just £3m for open market sales in the six months to the end of September.

In its last full year, turnover from market sales was £67m.