Southern Housing’s credit rating falls to A- but outlook returns to stable

In a new grading by Fitch Ratings, Southern Housing has seen its credit rating lowered to A- and outlook return to stable #UKhousing

The agency’s commentary said: “The downgrades reflect the risk that Southern’s financial profile will fail to improve sufficiently during the five-year forecast to a level commensurate with the previous rating.”

In new ratings released this month, Fitch also reduced Southern’s long-term senior secured and unsecured ratings on debt issuances from A to A- and its short-term IDR from F1+ to F1.

The 75,000-home landlord’s new long-term issuer default rating (IDR) score replaces its previous grade of A with a negative outlook from the agency.

But it added: “Continuing high demand for social and affordable housing and ongoing cashflow from rented properties support Southern’s credit profile, despite the challenging economic environment.”

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), Riverside and Notting Hill Genesis also saw their credit rating reduced to A- by Fitch in gradings in autumn last year. At the time, MTVH’s chief financial officer said the downgrade was “disappointing”.

For Southern, Fitch noted that the landlord’s new rating aligns it with these London-based social landlords – its “closest peers” – which are based in similar locations and face similar challenges.

It said: “These entities were created through mergers, own a significant number of units in the South East, with major fire safety costs due to the stock profile and have similar net debt.”

The agency rated Southern’s financial profile as BB, down from BBB, saying its performance has worsened recently because of sector challenges such as building safety costs, reinvestments to meet energy standards and contractor failure.