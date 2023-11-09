Southern Housing’s seven principles for successful co-creation in housing

Are these the seven principles that point the way to a new era of transparency and tenant influence in social housing? #UKhousing

To find out, Inside Housing visited the housing association’s head office to speak to the team embedding co-creation across the organisation. Here are the seven principles it is working to.

If this is what the future looks like – and the new standard nudges landlords firmly in this direction – what tips might the sector pick up from Southern?

It – or rather Optivo, one of the social landlords that merged to form the new group earlier this year – has been exploring the co-production of services with tenants and residents for a number of years. The group defines co-creation as “staff, residents and stakeholders working together as equals to design brilliant services”. While more traditional (at least for the housing sector) tenant engagement approaches might ask for feedback on proposed service changes, co-production aims to put them on an equal footing with the housing professionals in the room.

So, what will the future look like for social landlords and tenants as a result? One landlord that might provide an insight is 77,000-home Southern Housing.

One significant change is the replacement of the Tenant Involvement and Empowerment Standard with the new Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard. It will no longer be enough just to consult tenants on service delivery; now it must be clear how they can “influence decision-making and hold their landlord to account”.

The consultation on a new set of consumer standards designed to reshape the relationship between social landlords and tenants in England has closed. The Regulator of Social Housing was seeking views on four consumer standards that set out its specific expectations of social landlords from April 2024.

Be transparent, open and honest

If the regulator’s new consumer standard flies the flag for transparency, then Southern should be well on track. It made transparency the first principle of its approach.

Lewis Kinch, co-creation and innovation manager at Southern, says it is vital that staff and residents have a common starting point when it comes to service design.

“This means that we are sharing all of our information, so everybody starts at the same point. You can’t really have an equal partnership if I’ve got some information [that means] I’m working on a different page, or there is an agenda going on behind the scenes that you don’t know about,” he says.

That could mean that co-creation isn’t appropriate for all areas of a landlord’s operations. But for any project to truly claim to involve co-creation, Mr Kinch believes that organisations need to “be able to share all the information about the project, all the aims, all the goals”.

Create inclusive spaces

This isn’t just about being physically inclusive in terms of people being able to access meetings, “this is actually about people feeling comfortable to contribute”, Mr Kinch says.

“So if we invited you into the building here, and you sit in the boardroom with directors, do you actually feel comfortable to contribute? Or should we be going to your community and sitting in a community centre, or cafes?” he asks.

For Alan Strickland, corporate director of external affairs and resident involvement at Southern, that means first recognising that there is a “power dynamic in an organisation between customers and leadership” and then taking active steps to break it down.

That could mean not holding meetings in offices, but equally, it could mean not wearing suits to meetings, or staff introducing themselves as “the director of” a particular service.

“There’s all of these small social cues. Without realising it, people [can] just enforce their position in the hierarchy,” Mr Strickland adds. “It’s getting staff to recognise that if I use a job title, and I’m dressed differently [and] I dominate the conversation, well, actually that silences a lot of people in this room.”

Invite challenge

This might be the most uncomfortable principle of all for many organisations – after all, who likes criticism? (Most journalists can say with some authority, “not everybody”.)

For Southern, the third principle of co-creation is to open yourself up to challenge and listen rather than push back. But what if someone is telling you your service is terrible?

“Don’t defend it,” Mr Kinch says. “It’s about being humble and saying, ‘OK, let’s take that challenge and let’s think of new ways to approach things,’ rather than getting immediately defensive because you feel uncomfortable.”

This means making sure staff members feel they will be backed in their organisation because, professionally, they may have had to defend service provision in front of managers or directors in the past.

“We just said [to staff], ‘Look, we’re not here to win, we’re not here to prove anyone wrong. Their experiences are right, they’ve had an experience.’ We have to accept that. We’re here to build relationships. And the way you do that is by listening and taking on board what they say [to fix] it,” he says.