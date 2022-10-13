Southern landlord announces new chief executive

Donna Cezair will take on the top job at Worthing Homes in January next year, after agreeing to leave her current role as chief executive of First Choice Homes Oldham.

She will take over from Jackie Bligh, who led the organisation for eight years.

Ms Bligh announced in June that she would be retiring to one of the Canary islands at the end of this year.

The 4,000-home landlord said Ms Cezair has an extensive background in social housing, combined with a real passion for delivering great customer experience, ensuring that customers have a voice and an impact on influencing and shaping the organisation.