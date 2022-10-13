Southern landlord announces new chief executive

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A Sussex-based landlord that manages around 4,000 homes has appointed a new chief executive.
Donna Cezair will take on the top job at Worthing Homes in January next year, after agreeing to leave her current role as chief executive of First Choice Homes Oldham.
She will take over from Jackie Bligh, who led the organisation for eight years.
Ms Bligh announced in June that she would be retiring to one of the Canary islands at the end of this year.
The 4,000-home landlord said Ms Cezair has an extensive background in social housing, combined with a real passion for delivering great customer experience, ensuring that customers have a voice and an impact on influencing and shaping the organisation.
Worthing Homes said in a statement that Ms Cezair was excited to get to work, as she grew up on the south coast, where the association operates.
The landlord added: “With experience in delivering change and transformation, she focuses on collaborating with communities and key stakeholders, whilst creating a great environment for colleagues to be their best selves.
“Donna has the energy, enthusiasm, and experience to rise to our challenges, to take us forward into the next chapter of our transformation, championing meaningful customer involvement, leading a modern, efficient and customer-first business, as we continue to develop our values-driven, collaborative one-team culture.”
There have been a flurry of new appointments across the sector since the start of this month.
Notting Hill Genesis announced last week that Patrick Franco, chief operating officer and executive director at Foxtons, the estate agent, will replace Kate Davies as chief executive at the landlord.
This was followed by the news that Lord Kerslake, who led the civil service between 2011 and 2014, was appointed as the independent chair of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council’s regeneration company.
In addition, for-profit provider Sage Homes announced yesterday that it had appointed ex-Countryside boss Iain McPherson as its chief operating officer.
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