Southern secures £300m in debut sustainability bond

The 30,000-home group joins a growing list of housing associations that have raised funds on the bond market based on their environmental, social and governance targets.

The 15-year bond was secured at a coupon of 2.375% and spread over gilts of 130 basis points, leading to an all-in cost of funds of 2.497%.

Southern, which currently has a G2/V2 rating with the regulator, published a sustainable finance framework last month and this is the first bond issuance under those terms.