Southern secures £300m in debut sustainability bond

G15 landlord Southern Housing Group has raised £300m through its first bond linked to its sustainability ambitions.
The 30,000-home group joins a growing list of housing associations that have raised funds on the bond market based on their environmental, social and governance targets.
The 15-year bond was secured at a coupon of 2.375% and spread over gilts of 130 basis points, leading to an all-in cost of funds of 2.497%.
Southern, which currently has a G2/V2 rating with the regulator, published a sustainable finance framework last month and this is the first bond issuance under those terms.
The funds, which include a £50m retained element, will be used to meet the organisation’s targets on building new affordable, sustainable homes and retrofitting existing stock, Southern said.
It is aiming to ensure that at least 75% of homes have an Energy Performance Certificate of Band C by March 2024.
Like many in the sector, the group’s development plans took a hit from the pandemic last year. It completed just 93 units – a 78% drop on the year before. However it is still aiming to build 7,000 homes over the next nine years.
Amanda Holgate, chief financial officer at Southern, said: “We are delighted with the overwhelming appetite to invest in the organisation, which is both a recognition of our long-term financial strength and an endorsement of our commitment to providing high quality affordable homes.”
In April this year, a proposed merger between Southern and 105,000-home landlord Sanctuary was abandoned. The combined group would have created the UK’s biggest housing association.
Southern was downgraded by the regulator in April last year on its governance and viability, but it remains compliant.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories