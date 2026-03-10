Southern targets improved tenant satisfaction before restarting development under new five-year strategy

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Southern Housing has named improving its repairs performance and consumer standards as its top short-term priorities in a new five-year strategic plan, in which it has also committed to restoring its financial stability.
Under the plans, Southern has committed to showing demonstrable improvements to its repairs service by 2027, which will be measured by an increase in ‘right first time’ repairs and in resident satisfaction with this service, alongside a reduction in calls from residents chasing up repairs and complaints.
The new strategy suggests that the focus for Southern will continue to be on improving its customer service and financial health before restarting development.
The 80,000-home landlord put an abrupt halt on new development in 2024 to prioritise spending on its existing stock – a move that led to redundancies in its development team.
In terms of professional services, the second priority identified in the new strategy, Southern has committed to improving communication with residents and offering more specialist training to staff to create a smoother service.
This decision came as a direct response to resident feedback, with 32% of respondents to a survey identifying better communication as a priority.
The association has committed to putting one member of staff – a so-called ‘Local Link’ – in charge of services for every building or estate it manages.
“This will give us a more local lens on resident needs, ensuring key decisions are made in line with local priorities,” the landlord said in its strategic plan document.
The move will be part of a wider ‘Service Change Improvement Programme’ that Southern will have in place by 2028, according to the strategy.
The G15 landlord’s latest regulatory judgements included a C2 for consumer standards, issued in August 2024, with the English regulator stating that there are “some weaknesses” in its delivery of services.
It has pledged to achieve a C1, the highest possible rating, by the time of the next regulatory inspection, also in 2028.
Southern was also rated V2 for financial viability in a November 2025 judgement.
In 2024-25, the landlord had costs that outstripped its income by £75.7m, with the gap funded by asset sales and borrowing. This in part explains the third focus of the review, which is on financial efficiency.
The strategic plan outlines how Southern plans to improve its “cost-income gap” by £30m by 2029 “through efficiency measures”.
These will include the improvements to services and repairs. However, it is also looking to invest in AI technology and automation to help drive these savings.
On a joint statement regarding the report, Trudi Elliott, chair, and Paul Hackett, chief executive at Southern, said: “Residents, colleagues and our board are united in wanting improved services, safer homes and good value for money.
“Once we’ve delivered against these goals, our ambition is to restart our development programme, providing more much-needed homes.”
Southern received feedback from more than 5,000 residents via workshops, surveys and drop-in sessions before putting together its new strategy, the first since it merged with Optivo in 2022.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Daily News bulletin, featuring the latest social housing news delivered to your inbox.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories