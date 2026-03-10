Southern targets improved tenant satisfaction before restarting development under new five-year strategy

Under the plans, Southern has committed to showing demonstrable improvements to its repairs service by 2027, which will be measured by an increase in ‘right first time’ repairs and in resident satisfaction with this service, alongside a reduction in calls from residents chasing up repairs and complaints.

The new strategy suggests that the focus for Southern will continue to be on improving its customer service and financial health before restarting development.

The 80,000-home landlord put an abrupt halt on new development in 2024 to prioritise spending on its existing stock – a move that led to redundancies in its development team.