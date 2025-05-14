Southern’s operating surplus bounces back as starts drop by 64% year on year

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Large landlord Southern Housing’s operating surplus recovered by 14.8%, as starts plummet following its decision to stop committing to new developments.
Southern’s operating surplus rose to £124m, from £108m, due to higher rent and sales income, extra grant for remediation and a reduction in staff costs, it said in its unaudited annual results to 31 March 2025.
Southern’s surplus dropped by £37m in 2023-24, due to delays in the completion of schemes and higher costs.
After suffering the effects of contractors going into administration, the landlord decided to pause commitments to new developments to “significantly de-risk the business”.
Southern’s starts fell from 348 to 127 in 2024-25. Completions rose from 776 to 807 year on year, while the number of homes in contract dropped from 3,256 to 2,609.
The collapse of Henley Construct in 2023 led to Southern losing more than £36m on four schemes.
“Two of the sites have subsequently been remobilised with other developers and the other two are progressing through the tender process,” it said.
The cost increase is £31m, driven by inflation, but Southern added it had received £21m in extra grant to mitigate this.
Sarah Smith, Southern’s outgoing chief financial officer, said its operating surplus included a £13m write-off of costs related to the Centrium 1 block at Station Approach in Woking. In November 2023, an investigation raised concerns about the type of concrete used in its construction and 60 flats were evacuated.
Southern said all residents had been rehoused and it was working with the developer to resolve the structural issues.
The landlord’s turnover was up from £609m to £672m, compared with the previous year.
But though Southern’s surplus after interest increased from £3m to £11m, it was still far below the £40m posted in 2022-23.
Its EBITDA MRI (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, major repairs included) interest cover also deteriorated from 39% to 27% year on year. Without the costs for the Woking scheme, Southern’s interest cover would have been 37%.
Southern added that “higher spend on repairs and maintenance has also put pressure on our EBITDA MRI cash interest cover”.
Its spending on routine maintenance jumped from £85m to £108m, while planned maintenance spend rose from £88m to £103m.
Southern also provided an update on its building safety programme. It said full remediation work is complete for 16 blocks, with a further 16 in progress, and partial remediation work at 46 blocks has been finished.
Overall, Southern has 242 blocks that need full remediation and 136 that require partial remediation.
On its 2022 merger with Optivo, it said that its “integration programme is nearing completion”.
“To date, we have delivered £9m efficiencies and have identified a further £14m in cost efficiencies to be delivered in 2025-26,” it said, largely from staff, insurance and IT costs.
“Our focus will move to transformation in 2025-26, particularly in our repairs service,” it added.
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