Southern’s operating surplus bounces back as starts drop by 64% year on year

Large landlord Southern Housing’s operating surplus recovered by 14.8%, as starts plummet following its decision to stop committing to new developments #UKhousing

After suffering the effects of contractors going into administration, the landlord decided to pause commitments to new developments to “significantly de-risk the business”.

Southern’s surplus dropped by £37m in 2023-24, due to delays in the completion of schemes and higher costs.

Southern’s operating surplus rose to £124m, from £108m, due to higher rent and sales income, extra grant for remediation and a reduction in staff costs, it said in its unaudited annual results to 31 March 2025.

Southern’s starts fell from 348 to 127 in 2024-25. Completions rose from 776 to 807 year on year, while the number of homes in contract dropped from 3,256 to 2,609.

The collapse of Henley Construct in 2023 led to Southern losing more than £36m on four schemes.

“Two of the sites have subsequently been remobilised with other developers and the other two are progressing through the tender process,” it said.

The cost increase is £31m, driven by inflation, but Southern added it had received £21m in extra grant to mitigate this.

Sarah Smith, Southern’s outgoing chief financial officer, said its operating surplus included a £13m write-off of costs related to the Centrium 1 block at Station Approach in Woking. In November 2023, an investigation raised concerns about the type of concrete used in its construction and 60 flats were evacuated.

Southern said all residents had been rehoused and it was working with the developer to resolve the structural issues.