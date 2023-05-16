Southwark Council was ordered to pay the sums for two cases, one relating to complaint-handling after heating loss and the other concerning damp and mould.

In Case A (202102902), a resident who was pregnant and had a young child was left without heating for six months in the coldest period of the year.

The landlord’s complaint responses were delayed, did not address the concerns of the resident, did not follow its own complaint policy and were issued without any apology or empathy, the ombudsman said.

It took for the ombudsman to issue a complaint-handling failure order and local MP to get involved before it was escalated.

The ombudsman ordered the landlord to apologise to the resident and pay £2,000 in compensation.