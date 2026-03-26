Southwark’s new council leader on regeneration, the C3 grading and making housing an ‘absolute priority’

Ms King spent over 20 years at Connect, a public affairs consultancy, where she became an owner in 2016 following a management buyout. The firm works with housing associations, local authorities and private developers, which she says gave her a “solid grounding” in a lot of the policy areas she would go on to cover as a politician.

She also believes her lobbying work, which came to an end when she became council leader in July 2025, sharpened her understanding of the housing sector’s priorities.

It makes sense, then, that Ms King took up a role as cabinet member for council homes in 2024. Hardly an easy job – a few months after she was appointed, Southwark Council was handed a C3 rating by the Regulator of Social Housing due to “serious failings”, including a failure to self-refer over the lack of smoke alarms in over 50% of its homes.

This was a “really, really difficult time for us as a landlord”, Ms King says. It led to the development of the council’s ‘Good Landlord Plan’, which includes an investment of £250m in its existing homes over three years.

Ms King’s experience in this role was a driving force behind her decision to run for council leader in 2025, she tells Inside Housing.

“When I was thinking of standing for the leadership, people often talk to you about why you want to do it, and housing was overwhelmingly part of my own pitch,” she says.

Ms King wanted to ensure that housing remained the council’s “absolute top priority” and believed that “being council leader was the way to do that”.

“For estate regeneration, getting that relationship with residents right is the key thing. But I don’t think any of us underestimate how difficult it is to actually ask someone to move from their home”

Does she prefer politics to lobbying? Definitely, Ms King says, asking permission to recount a “tiny story”.

When she chaired one of her first cabinet meetings as leader, a resident showed up at the council’s offices near London Bridge. The security team thought there might be a protest, but the resident simply wanted to give the new council leader a bouquet of flowers to say thank you for her help. She had been living in temporary accommodation and Ms King had helped her case get reassessed, which led to the resident being offered a council home.

“I cannot compare that feeling to anything else,” Ms King says.

But her election to leader in July last year was not entirely smooth sailing. She was only narrowly elected in a second vote, after the London Labour Party overturned the initial election of another candidate due to concerns about the use of proxy voting.

Then, three months into her tenure as leader, the council hit national headlines again. Southwark came under scrutiny after it was revealed that chancellor Rachel Reeves owned an unlicensed property in the borough. To make matters worse, the council’s own cabinet member for council homes, Michael Situ, was later forced to resign after it was found he had made the same mistake.

When I ask Ms King about this, she finishes eating a biscuit before responding. This gives her time to think, she says. The council leader puts the blame firmly at the door of letting agents that fail to comply with licensing rules, and she says the council’s enforcement team is doing “a huge amount of work” to stop similar cases.

“I’m fundamentally shocked by letting agents... it’s your day job to get it right. You are going into a commercial relationship with the landlord and, as I understand, saying, ‘We will make sure your property is appropriately licensed.’ And if you’re not doing that, then that’s a fundamental failing of what that business is there for,” she says.