Southway joins JV North as it targets 1,000 new net-zero homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A 6,000-home Greater Manchester-based housing association has become the 14th member of a regional building consortium as it targets 1,000 new net-zero homes by 2030.
Southway Housing Trust has joined JV North, which was formed in 2007 and has members across the North West.
The landlord explained how the new properties will achieve Future Homes green standards, which aim to ensure new homes built from 2025 will produce 75-80% fewer carbon emissions than those built under current building regulations.
It aims to meet part of a pledge by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to achieve 30,000 net-zero social rented homes by 2038.
The association, which appointed new chief executive John Bowker over the summer, said the 1,000 new homes would be offered at a range of tenures to best meet local demand.
Southway has already started improving the energy efficiency of some existing homes, removing gas boilers and replacing them with heat pumps.
Jonathan Turner, assistant director of development at Southway, said it made “perfect sense” to join JV North given the importance of its new-build programme.
“Not only does it make bidding for Homes England grant easier, but the consortium’s framework means we can start really quickly calling off some of the best contractors and consultants available to help us build homes to net zero standards,” he added.
“The JV North partnership means there is a wealth of experience and knowledge with other like-minded organisations collectively working together for the greater good, sharing information, data and intelligence so ultimately we can build more homes in the North West.”
Southway follows Cobalt Housing, which joined at the end of last year.
Members get a seat on JV North’s’s decision-making board for operational matters along with support from the consortium’s programme management consultancy Saffer Cooper.
Sean Stafford, a director at both JV North and Saffer Cooper, said: “The consortium is a perfect fit for Southway Housing Trust and so many other housing associations and local authorities who are developing a good number of homes in the North West.
“With a new four-year framework currently being procured and a new Affordable Homes Programme due to be announced in spring’s Spending Review, members are in a really good position with everything in place to build homes at speed.”
In the past year, JV North launched a procurement framework for social housebuilding worth nearly £500m, and delivered 10,000 homes after £1bn of investment.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories