Southway joins JV North as it targets 1,000 new net-zero homes

It aims to meet part of a pledge by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to achieve 30,000 net-zero social rented homes by 2038.

The landlord explained how the new properties will achieve Future Homes green standards, which aim to ensure new homes built from 2025 will produce 75-80% fewer carbon emissions than those built under current building regulations.

Southway Housing Trust has joined JV North, which was formed in 2007 and has members across the North West.

The association, which appointed new chief executive John Bowker over the summer, said the 1,000 new homes would be offered at a range of tenures to best meet local demand.

Southway has already started improving the energy efficiency of some existing homes, removing gas boilers and replacing them with heat pumps.

Jonathan Turner, assistant director of development at Southway, said it made “perfect sense” to join JV North given the importance of its new-build programme.

“Not only does it make bidding for Homes England grant easier, but the consortium’s framework means we can start really quickly calling off some of the best contractors and consultants available to help us build homes to net zero standards,” he added.

“The JV North partnership means there is a wealth of experience and knowledge with other like-minded organisations collectively working together for the greater good, sharing information, data and intelligence so ultimately we can build more homes in the North West.”