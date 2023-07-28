Sovereign’s completions rise nearly 40% despite inflationary pressure

The 61,000-home landlord’s annual report, for the year end of March 2023, revealed it had completed 1,672 new homes, up around 40% on last year’s figure of 1,196.

It said this was ahead of its target, and against an uncertain political and economic backdrop that was plagued by major supply chain issues exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, alongside inflationary pressures across the construction industry.

Sovereign said that the increase in completions shows that its “innovative and land-led approach towards new development is delivering”.

The association’s turnover now stands at £448.2m, which is an increase of more than £25m on the previous year.