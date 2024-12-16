S&P affirms A credit rating for large South of England landlord

“We also anticipate the projected rental growth will exceed inflation, which will mitigate the impact from the group’s investment in existing homes and lead to a gradual strengthening of Aster’s non-sales-adjusted [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)],” S&P said.

This is expected to drive Aster’s adjusted EBITDA margins beyond 20% in the next two to three years.

The rating agency said it could downgrade the landlord if it “fails to control investments in existing assets and new home development” and “cannot manage challenges associated with integrating recently merged entities”.

In 2022, Aster merged with Hampshire-based disability charity Enham Trust. Since 2019, the landlord has also completed mergers with East Boro Housing Trust and London-based care provider Central and Cecil.

While the organisations Aster has merged with have weaker financial profiles, S&P believes the landlord has “sufficient expertise and experience to manage the risks that come with this, although integration benefits might take time to materialise”.

Alternatively, S&P could upgrade the ratings should Aster show a “track record of solidly strengthening financial indicators on a sustained basis”.

Last month, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) maintained Aster’s viability and governance gradings at V1 and G1.

Chris Benn, chief financial officer at Aster, said: “We’re pleased that our credit rating has been upheld coming shortly after our G1/V1 status was reaffirmed by the RSH.

“Both of these reflect the strong financial management, good governance and continued growth we are delivering. Strong financial performance and good governance are what enable us to stay true to our social purpose so we can continue to invest in our homes for our customers and deliver new affordable housing.”