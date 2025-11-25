It anticipates that Stonewater’s spending on housing quality will also rise due to increasing demand for repairs and maintenance, although fire safety costs will be limited as it has few high-rise buildings.

Jonathan Layzell, who was appointed chief executive of Stonewater in June, said: “We’re pleased to retain an A- credit rating at a stable outlook from S&P, confirming that we have strong foundations and are well placed to manage the challenges facing our customers and the wider housing sector.

“Our focus on effective governance, sound financial management and a deep commitment to customers underpins everything we do.

“This is reinforced by our strong half-year results showing an increase in our operating margin and other key financial measures, meaning we are still in a good position to continue delivering on our promises to customers.

“Our leadership team is determined to keep improving services for customers. As a key part of this, we continue to build hundreds of social and affordable homes, but we are aware of the need – now more than ever – to balance our investment in new and existing homes.”

Earlier this year, the landlord recorded a pre-tax surplus of £12m, a huge fall from the previous year’s figure, which included a one-off boost from its acquisition of Mount Green – although overall turnover for 2024-25 rose to more than £300m.

Stonewater’s annual report said it had faced a “particularly challenging year” and highlighted the high levels of investment to make sure homes are safe and meet regulatory standards.

Unaudited results for the past six months, however, show that Stonewater’s turnover and operating surplus is higher than it was this time last year by £6m.

The group’s surplus after interest and operating margins are also higher than both the 2024-25 half-year and full-year results.