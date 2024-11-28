S&P downgrades Stonewater amid ‘higher-than-anticipated’ debt levels

In a new report, the agency said it had lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on the 40,000-home landlord to A- from A. However, it kept its ‘stable’ outlook for the group.

S&P said the downgrade reflected its view that “the group’s level of investment in existing homes will remain elevated, which, in combination with higher-than-anticipated debt levels, has resulted in weaker debt metrics”.

As a result, the agency said the situation had “delayed the improvement we previously forecast” at Stonewater.

Like many of its peers, the group is investing heavily in its homes. Stonewater’s operating costs jumped by nearly £30m to £187.2m in its last full year due to higher repairs and maintenance spending.