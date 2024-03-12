S&P flags landlord’s ‘aggressive’ spending on stock improvements

Hertfordshire-based Settle has been assigned a debut BBB+ rating and a stable outlook from the ratings agency.

Under S&P’s system, a BBB rating is an investment grade and means an entity has “adequate capacity to meet financial commitments”, but is “more subject to adverse economic conditions”.

S&P said it expected Settle to benefit from strong demand for social housing and “improved operating conditions, with rent increases outpacing inflation”.

But the agency added: “Despite solid rent growth, what we view as management’s aggressive strategy to maintain large investments in existing stock, alongside its pipeline of committed development, will weaken the financial metrics.”

In its last reported full year to March 2023, Settle saw its post-tax surplus fall by a fifth to £10.9m off an increased turnover of £78.5m.