S&P raises MORhomes’ outlook as borrowers to maintain ‘solid credit quality’

In an update yesterday, S&P said it was revising its outlook on the bond aggregator also due to its view that it will maintain its market share despite “high competition”.

MORhomes was revised down to a negative outlook by S&P two years ago as the agency pointed to “slower than expected” initial expansion.

In the latest update, S&P said: “The stable outlook indicates that we expect MORhomes to continue strengthening its business operations.”

The agency said it expects MORhomes will provide around 3% of new annual lending in the sector for the next two years despite operating in an “increasingly competitive environment”.