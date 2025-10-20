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S&P revises landlord outlook to negative over increased investment in homes

News20.10.25by Eliza Parr

Credit rating agency S&P has revised its outlook for Futures Housing Group from stable to negative, while maintaining its A rating.

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Credit rating agency S&P has revised its outlook for Futures Housing Group from stable to negative
Credit rating agency S&P has revised its outlook for Futures Housing Group from stable to negative (picture: Alamy)
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S&P said the negative outlook reflects the risk that the 10,700-home landlord is “unable to contain costs” and “balance investments in new and existing homes”.

East Midlands housing association Futures Housing Group (FHG) said it is “not surprised or concerned” by S&Ps outlook revision, which it said was caused by “higher than expected costs” when refurbishing empty properties in line with tighter regulations.

S&P’s latest assessment noted that, during 2024-25, FHG had increased investments in existing homes, which had the effect of “driving financial metrics below [its] expectations”.

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While the agency recognised that FHG management is taking action to control costs – particularly for void properties – it expects “high expenditure” on maintaining and improving homes to “continue to subdue financial performance”.

S&P’s report said: “The outlook revision reflects our view that FHG’s management of void properties and acceleration of capitalised repairs hindered the improvement we expected over fiscal 2025.

“We could revise the outlook to stable if FHG’s management successfully executes according to its investment plans and navigates financial pressures such that the group’s financial indicators show the clear gradual improvement trend that we project,” the ratings agency added.

FHG finance director Raj Sharma said the housing association is “pleased” to have retained an A issuer credit rating, and is “confident” the revision to a negative outlook will not affect its “longer-term plans or stability”.

He said: “We are working in an ever-more tightly regulated sector – which is good news as it ultimately protects customers and our assets. However, this of course brings additional cost pressures.

“This year, we have continued to invest in our homes and we have had higher than expected costs from refurbishing empty properties, and this is the underlying cause for the change in our outlook today.”

Last year, S&P downgraded FHG’s credit rating from A+ to A over its increased investment in existing homes.

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