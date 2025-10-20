S&P revises landlord outlook to negative over increased investment in homes

S&P said the negative outlook reflects the risk that the 10,700-home landlord is “unable to contain costs” and “balance investments in new and existing homes”.

East Midlands housing association Futures Housing Group (FHG) said it is “not surprised or concerned” by S&Ps outlook revision, which it said was caused by “higher than expected costs” when refurbishing empty properties in line with tighter regulations.

S&P’s latest assessment noted that, during 2024-25, FHG had increased investments in existing homes, which had the effect of “driving financial metrics below [its] expectations”.