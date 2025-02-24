S&P revises Sanctuary’s outlook from negative to stable despite delays to Swan merger

S&P, which also affirmed its A long-term issuer credit rating for Sanctuary, said it thought the large housing association would “maintain solid financial indicators” after merging with Swan and Johnnie Johnson Housing.

Swan was rescued by Sanctuary in February 2023 after facing severe financial difficulties and regulatory non-compliance.

During the rescue, Sanctuary saw its financial indicators drop temporarily to the minimum levels allowed by its golden rules.

Despite delays to the transfer of engagements with Swan, S&P said there were “strong incentives for Sanctuary to treat Swan’s debt obligations” on an equal footing with the landlord’s other debts.