S&P upgrades THFC’s credit rating

The rating agency affirmed THFC’s outlook as stable.

It said the risks linked to THFC’s lending portfolio were low overall, thanks to the sovereign guarantees it has “against more than 40% of its loan book”.

The unguaranteed portion of the book benefited from the overall low industry risk for the social housing sector, S&P said.

The upgrade applies to THFC Group and its subsidiary, THFC Sustainable Finance.

S&P also raised its issue ratings on debt issued by THFC’s three funding vehicles to A+.