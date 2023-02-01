Special investigation reveals Clarion tenant left with damaged bathroom ceiling for months

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The Housing Ombudsman has published two cases of severe maladministration as part of its special investigation into Clarion, including an instance where a tenant’s bathroom ceiling was left hanging off the wall for months.
Yesterday, the ombudsman revealed the details of two additional cases after the landlord offered to share the learnings following the outcome of a special investigation into the UK’s largest association.
The October 2022 report found that “complaint-handling was often slow and ineffective” and the ombudsman has reiterated its earlier recommendations as a result.
Clarion responded to the release of the details by describing them as “historic”, adding that they “have been published previously as part of the Housing Ombudsman’s special report”.
In one case, the ombudsman found severe maladministration in the landlord’s complaint-handling, as well as maladministration in its repairs, compensation offer and record-keeping.
A south London resident reported that the ceiling in their bathroom was hanging off the wall and the flat smelled of mould.
Four months after making the formal complaint, the repairs were still outstanding and the resident complained of a large hole in the bathroom, tiles coming off walls, water damage, mould in several rooms and rainwater coming in when it rained.
The landlord accepted that there were a number of failings on its part, including little indication that it considered the resident’s concerns about the living conditions in the property in its complaint response and compensation calculations.
The ombudsman described the association’s failings as “serious and cumulative” and ordered Clarion to pay £2,270 in compensation and for a senior staff member to issue an apology in person to help strengthen the relationship between the resident and landlord.
In the second case, the ombudsman found severe maladministration in the landlord’s complaint-handling, as well as maladministration in its handling of damp and mould and record-keeping.
After noticing mould on wood panels in the loft, a resident in Kent reported this to the landlord, which pointed him towards the direction of the National House Building Council (NHBC), which had provided a warranty and insurance policy for the newly built property.
The NHBC referred the resident back to Clarion, as the landlord held the policy documents and needed to make any insurance claim.
The association’s surveyor made inspections, but Clarion did not retain copies of the inspection reports, nor did it tell the resident what action it would take or respond to his request for an update.
After many further delays to the outstanding work, the resident was offered £25 compensation in the stage one response and a further £150 in the stage two response for the delay in responding and ‘a failure of service standards’.
The ombudsman felt this compensation offer was not proportional and there was no evidence that the landlord had fully identified what went wrong, put things right, or learned from the outcomes.
Ultimately, Clarion had not completed the actions it committed to, and its serious complaint-handling failings caused significant inconvenience to the resident.
Serious failings in the landlord’s record-keeping meant there was no record of the initial inspections or of the claim sent to the NHBC. There was also no audit trail to confirm the details of the claim, or the decision reached.
Consequently, the ombudsman ordered the landlord to pay the resident £1,200 in compensation and set out how it will improve in this case.
The ombudsman has also urged Clarion to “double down” on its efforts to meet the recommendations made as part of last year’s report.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “Our report found key weaknesses in its [Clarion’s] approach to damp and mould and complaint-handling. We set out a series of recommendations to improve these aspects of the landlord’s service.
“The landlord has accepted our recommendations and taken steps to address the issues identified. I would encourage the landlord to double down on its efforts to achieve a positive complaint handling culture, embedding change across what is a large organisation.”
Clarion said it was clear that these “are historic cases dating back to 2020 and 2021 that have been published previously as part of the Housing Ombudsman’s special report”.
The landlord continued: “We have apologised to the residents, paid compensation, reviewed the cases and made significant changes to our services.
“Following a review of the first case, we have taken a number of steps including increasing our monitoring of the progress of complaints and providing further training, including on NHBC warranties.
“Our review of the second case has prompted us to embed a number of improvements, including revising our agreement with the tenant management organisation.
“We have also provided extra support for complex repairs including the allocation of a resident liaison officer, increased monitoring of the progress of complex repairs, and additional system checks.”
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