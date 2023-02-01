Special investigation reveals Clarion tenant left with damaged bathroom ceiling for months

Yesterday, the ombudsman revealed the details of two additional cases after the landlord offered to share the learnings following the outcome of a special investigation into the UK’s largest association.

The October 2022 report found that “complaint-handling was often slow and ineffective” and the ombudsman has reiterated its earlier recommendations as a result.

Clarion responded to the release of the details by describing them as “historic”, adding that they “have been published previously as part of the Housing Ombudsman’s special report”.

In one case, the ombudsman found severe maladministration in the landlord’s complaint-handling, as well as maladministration in its repairs, compensation offer and record-keeping.

A south London resident reported that the ceiling in their bathroom was hanging off the wall and the flat smelled of mould.

Four months after making the formal complaint, the repairs were still outstanding and the resident complained of a large hole in the bathroom, tiles coming off walls, water damage, mould in several rooms and rainwater coming in when it rained.