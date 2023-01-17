Special ombudsman report finds ‘extensive failures’ and ‘collapse in trust’ at giant council landlord

One of England’s largest council landlords has been slammed for “weakness in policies, repeated failings and common points of service failure” which led to a “collapse in trust” with residents, in a special report by the Housing Ombudsman #UKhousing

“Most concerning was her report of damp and mould appearing inside the property and her child developing coughs and respiratory issues.”

The report said: “She also reported having to walk through water to access her house every day not knowing if it contained raw sewage with a terrible smell starting inside her property.

The leak caused internal damage to a leaseholder’s property and also led to damp and mould.

It followed a case that saw the council take four months to repair a “high volume” water leak.

The ombudsman in July launched a wider investigation into Birmingham City Council , which owns 62,000 council homes – making it one of the largest social landlords of any kind.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway told Inside Housing that the maladministration rate was “unusually high” and said the council’s complaint system was “very defensive, adversarial, and lacked any type of acknowledgement that the landlord had done something wrong”.

An investigation into the local authority, which covered complaints over a six-month period, found “weakness in policies, repeated failings and common points of service failure” that led the watchdog to conclude that its findings are indicative of wider failure in repairs, record-keeping, complaint-handling and compensation.

The case prompted the wider probe into Birmingham’s complaint-handling and compensation.

The investigation covered complaints made to the council that were brought to the ombudsman over a six-month period from 15 March 2022.

The watchdog identified 14 relevant cases, all of which concerned the council’s handling of repairs and the subsequent complaint and compensation process.

It made 25 findings across the cases and found maladministration in 24 of them, including five findings of severe maladministration.

Overall, the findings represented a maladministration rate of 96%.

Birmingham’s repairs service standards say that urgent repairs should be dealt with between one and seven working days, and routine repairs should be dealt with within 30 working days.

However, the ombudsman’s investigation found that the aims of the council’s repairs policy were not met in practice.

It found that 90% of its findings on repairs were upheld, with nine findings of maladministration and two findings of severe maladministration.

According to the report, residents had to make multiple attempts to get repairs resolved, often over a prolonged period of time.

It was also not clear how the council assigned categories of repair and considered resident vulnerability.

Once the council began a repair there was also “little checking of progress and resolution”.

Some residents faced living for years in homes that required repair, making repeated attempts to get the landlord and its contractors to act.

In one case the resident made repeated disrepair claims for more than 10 years.

The report said this approach led to a “collapse in trust” between residents and the council.

The ombudsman found that Birmingham had no framework in place for the record-keeping it expects of its staff and contractors.

It said this represented a “significant weakness” in the council’s approach and was the “cause of repeated service failure”.

In one case a resident made repeated repair requests for four years.

The council told the resident that its contractor had carried out repairs to the resident’s satisfaction, despite all evidence showing the repairs remained incomplete.

Mr Blakeway said that record-keeping is “fundamental” to getting repairs right.

He said that poor record-keeping, which the ombudsman’s next spotlight report will be on, is not unique to Birmingham.

He said: “I find very little resistance in the sector to the suggestion that record-keeping is not as strong as it needs to be.”