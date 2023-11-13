Specialist insurer makes first direct investment in affordable housing of £50m

The specialist insurer of defined benefit pension schemes said the new investment was part of a “long-term” partnership with London Square, the developer, and Square Roots, its for-profit subsidiary.

PIC said it was aiming to invest £500m over the next five years to build around 1,000 affordable homes.

The firm, which has £44.9bn in financial investments and insures 339,900 pension scheme members, has invested heavily in the affordable housing sector over the past decade.