Specialist landlord for key workers retains AA- rating

The landlord was set up in 2006 by Newham Council to provide settled temporary accommodation for key workers and people facing homelessness in east London. It now has 2,670 properties across nine local authorities in London and Essex.

Local Space pointed out it had achieved the rating from S&P for the eighth year in a row and claimed to be the only UK housing association to achieve a AA-.

In its report, S&P explained how Local Space’s planned refinancing of upcoming maturities via private placements and its “modest acquisitions programme” will result in “very strong liquidity” and stable debt levels over the next two years.

The ratings agency predicted that interest cover will weaken, but Local Space’s management will “mitigate risk” by adopting a greater proportion of fixed-rate debt.

The landlord’s “unique operating model” and “arrangement with local authorities” will continue to support “strong financial performance relative to peers”, S&P added.

The outlook returned to stable following a period of refinancing which has exchanged variable for fixed-rate funding.

S&P said it could lower Local Space’s rating if the group alters its strategy, leading to “materially weaker financial indicators”. An upgrade would depend on “materially stronger debt metrics”.