Specialist supported housing provider launches pilot with DWP

Supported housing provider Sustain UK has announced it is providing accommodation to participants in a government pilot scheme #UKhousing

The DWP-funded sessions will cover essential areas such as money management and skills tailored to maintaining a successful tenancy, as well as employment skills such as CV writing, interview techniques and strategies.

It will provide stable housing to participants in the pilot, who are also receiving skills training and support from The Salvation Army, to help them find full-time employment and move out of supported accommodation.

The specialist provider has partnered with the Birmingham and Solihull District Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) Moving On programme.

Mason Boreland, 25, Trey Buchanan, 22, and Athar Hussain, 21, have been selected for the programme so far and are now living together in north Birmingham.

Mr Boreland said: “I’m really pleased to have this opportunity. My aim is to gain further independence and hopefully move into full-time work.”

It is hoped the combination of proper housing and classroom-based teaching will provide a foundation for participants to start their journey to independence.

Mr Hussain said: “Living with other people whilst taking part in Moving On means we can better support each other. We’re working towards the same goal, and it’s nice to have the support from the other lads at home.”

Sustain UK said nearly 1,800 individuals are in supported accommodation and it has over 400 properties under management across Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Natalie Cartmell, district partnership manager and housing and homeless lead for Birmingham and Solihull at the DWP, said: “The Moving On project was designed to provide opportunities to residents, enabling them to move on from supported accommodation.