Housing for Women has admitted that it “needs to do more” to improve resident engagement after email correspondence with a local authority revealed a pattern of similar concerns discussed over the past four years #UKhousing

The scheme in Childers Street, Deptford was the scene of a major fire in May 2020. There was no loss of life in the incident, but a waking watch was put in place.

The landlord said it is “currently engaged in a legal process in respect of some of these matters so are limited in the details we can share”, but believes the FOI was made “predominately in respect of our Gosterwood [Street] and Childers schemes”.

The exchanges show a pattern of similar concerns being discussed on issues such as disrepair, damp and mould, complaint-handling, and communication.

The outcome of the request was shared by the Housing for Women Residents Action Group.

The email chain between staff at the landlord and officers at Lewisham Council were revealed using Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation.

The FOI request asked for all correspondence between the association and officers at Lewisham Council from 2018 up to May 2023.

The chain of emails begins in April 2019 with concern raised about outstanding repair work to a block and shows council officers describing as “unfair” a 50% compensation payment offered to residents, rather than 100%, after several weeks without heating and hot water.

In January 2021, a residents group issued a petition and raised concerns about complaint-handling, a lack of communication and delays to repairs after the fire at Childers Street.

The petition was started in December 2020 and has gathered 1,194 signatures to date.

As the email chain continues into January 2022, the correspondence shows discussion of a protest due to “the state of the properties being run” and a subsequent briefing note in February shows what is being done on a “broad range of complaints and grievances”.

These include a roof that has failed, damp and mould and a broken-down lift. Other issues identified at the meeting are a “fire alarm issue” and concern about the “health impact of the mould”.

Follow-up emails in May 2022 show concerns about water leaks lasting years, mould-covered walls and disconnected fire alarms. Notes from a meeting on 12 May show that a number of households received payments for goods damaged by mould.

In response, Housing for Women said: “We are currently engaged in a legal process in respect of some of these matters so are limited in the details we can share. However, we can confirm that we have had some long-term maintenance issues at these properties and have been delivering a programme of repairs and projects to address these.

“This work includes several steps to deal with damp and mould. Over the last year, we have replaced failed roofs at both properties and those Childers residents who were directly affected by the leaks have been decanted.”